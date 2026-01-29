“The Prize Fighter” is ready for WWE Royal Rumble this weekend.

Kevin Owens and Michin won’t be part of WWE’s Royal Rumble festivities in Saudi Arabia, but they’ll be enjoying the show with other WWE fans in “The Sunshine State.”

Michin took to social media on Wednesday, January 29, to reveal that she’ll be hosting a Royal Rumble watch party alongside Owens at a Dave & Buster’s location in Orlando, Florida. The announcement strongly suggests that neither performer will be making an appearance at Saturday’s Royal Rumble event.

The watch party is scheduled to take place at 8986 International Drive in Orlando, FL.

That detail alone effectively shuts down recent speculation surrounding a surprise return for either name.

Owens has been sidelined since March 2025 due to a neck injury and has yet to be cleared for in-ring action.

Michin is also currently out of action after suffering an injury during WWE’s recent Holiday Tour.