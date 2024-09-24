A special Lee Moriarty painting is coming to NADI Miami.
On Tuesday, Orange Crush announced the following:
MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT
At the world’s top exhibition of emerging contemporary art, NADA Miami, Orange Crush will be participating for the first time.
We will be debuting the first painting exhibition of Lee Moriarty!
Dec 3–7 at the Ice Palace
More soon!
For more information, visit ArtNews.com.
