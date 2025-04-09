– WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels surfaced on social media after Tuesday night’s new episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network to offer praise to WWE ID talents Swipe Right (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) for their impressive showing against WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom).

“Impressive showing from Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes against the NXT Tag Team Champions tonight,” Michaels wrote via X. “They’re quickly becoming a team to watch on WWE Evolve. Keep grinding, boys!!”

– The WWE Vault YouTube channel has released a new video called “The Story of ‘Stone Cold’ vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13.” As noted, the match will be honored as the first official Immortal Moment award recipient at the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

– WWE continued their countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever” on their official YouTube channel on Wednesday morning. The company released the complete iconic showdown between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant from WrestleMania III, which comes in at number eight on the list of the 50 all-time greatest WrestleMania matches.

– Also new on WWE’s YouTube channel is the latest installment of the WWE Playlist digital series, which takes a look at the road to the WWE Women’s Championship showdown at WrestleMania 41 between reigning title-holder Tiffany Stratton and future WWE Hall of Fame legend “The Queen” Charlotte Flair.