The life, career and legacy of “The Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying” Sabu will be told in a new documentary produced by his former tag-team partner and longtime friend, Rob Van Dam.

As noted, SABU, a documentary on the life and career of the legendary hardcore wrestling icon is scheduled to be released this year.

On Thursday evening, the official final trailer for ‘SABU’ was released, giving fans a quick sneak peek look at some of the imagery featured in the highly-anticipated documentary.

The following official press release was issued to promote the release of the final ‘SABU’ documentary trailer:

Final Trailer for SABU Drops Ahead of September 15th Premiere The final trailer has been released for SABU, the upcoming documentary that delivers an unflinching look at one of professional wrestling’s most fearless and revolutionary icons. The film premieres worldwide on September 15, 2025, exclusively on Kinema, the prestige cinema platform. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Joe Clarke (Headstrong) and produced by wrestling legend Rob Van Dam, SABU follows the extreme wrestler’s chaotic path to his unforgettable final match. Just three weeks later, Sabu passed away, making the film a rare and emotional chronicle of his legacy. Sabu’s story promises to deliver an emotional rollercoaster to audiences as the film captures not just the chaos of his craft but the cost. The injuries, the scars, the turmoil, and the raw artistry that blurred the line between performance and sacrifice.

Watch the final trailer for ‘SABU’ via the YouTube player embedded below, and for more information on the new documentary dropping on September 15, 2025, including how to pre-order now, visit Kinema.com.