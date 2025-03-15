– WWE will run two “Road to WrestleMania” European tour live events this weekend in Germany. Tonight, WWE runs in Dortmund, Germany at Westfalenhalle with WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER vs. AJ Styles, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley, as well as WWE United States Champion LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Also scheduled are Penta, Ludwig Kaiser, Jey Uso, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria and WWE Tag Team Champions DIY. On Sunday, WWE runs Hannover, Germany at ZAG Arena with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill.

– WWE has released a special video package hyping up the upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. As noted, “The Game” will join Lex Luger, Michelle McCool and The Natural Disasters as inductees into the 2025 class during WrestleMania 41 Weekend.

– WWE continued their countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” on Saturday. The company released the complete Ric Flair vs. Randy Savage match for the WWE Championship from WrestleMania VIII, which comes in at number 33 on the list.

– WWE released a preview clip for Sunday’s new episode of WWE LFG on A&E. The clip is titled “Undertaker and Booker T clash during spirited bout between PC athletes,” and you can check it out via the YouTube player embedded below.