The anticipation continues to build for the historical WWE Raw on Netflix debut.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated WWE Raw on Netflix premiere on Monday, January 6, 2025, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media with a photo that has fans buzzing.

Heading into the 1/6 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, the WWE CCO and WWE President, Nick Khan, are featured in a photo inside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. as the arena is being set up for the history-making show.

“The build to the biggest Raw in history,” Levesque wrote. “Intuit Dome tomorrow night.”

Levesque added, “ONE day away from the Netflix Era.”

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c on 1/6 for live WWE Raw on Netflix results coverage from Inglewood, CA.