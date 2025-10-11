The stage is set for a big championship showdown in “Forrest City.”

Ethan Page will defend his NXT North American Championship against Johnny Gargano this Saturday night at the Agora Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio, a fitting location given Gargano’s deep ties to the city and the NXT brand.

The match came together following an intense sequence of events at Friday’s NXT live event in Detroit, Michigan.

During the show, Page scored a victory over TNA Wrestling star Trey Miguel, prompting him to take to social media afterward to boast about the win. His celebrations were soon interrupted by a response from Gargano, who chimed in with a sharp jab that quickly escalated into a heated confrontation.

The verbal exchange turned physical as the two men began brawling backstage, forcing several NXT talents to intervene and separate them. Gargano then made his intentions clear, which is that he’s coming after Page’s gold this weekend in his hometown.

Following Gargano’s challenge, Page fired back online with a message of his own, promising to send the veteran packing.

“I’m not gonna carry your bags, Johnny … but I’ll pack them for you,” he wrote. “NXT is my show now.”

In addition to the build for Saturday’s Cleveland show, Friday’s Detroit card featured several other noteworthy moments and results.

Ricky Saints teamed with The Motor City Machine Guns to defeat the trio of Lexis King, Josh Briggs, and Trick Williams in six-man tag team action. Sol Ruca successfully retained her NXT Speed Championship against Kendal Grey in a match that initially went to a time limit draw before Ruca secured the win in an immediate rematch.

The main event saw Oba Femi defeat Je’Von Evans in a hard-hitting bout. After the match, Femi was confronted by the returning Omos, who had also made a surprise appearance at Thursday’s NXT house show. The two powerhouses came face-to-face in the ring, leading to a brief staredown before Omos dropped Femi with a devastating clothesline to close out the night.

With the North American title now on the line in Gargano’s backyard and Omos re-entering the mix, the NXT live event circuit is heating up heading into the weekend.

For those interested, you can check out our complete NXT Detroit live event results from last night’s show below:

WWE ran the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, October 10, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.

Featured below courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents are complete results.

WWE NXT DETROIT RESULTS 10/10/25 * Los Americanos defeated Chase U

* TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan defeated Thea Hail, Zaria & Candice LaRae

* Omos defeats Myles Borne

* NXT North American Champion Ethan Page defeated Trey Miguel

* #DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated DarkState

* Oba Femi defeated Je’Von Evans. Post-match, DarkState attacks Oba Femi. Omos enters the ring for the save, chasing DarkState out. Omos and Oba Femi go face to face. Omos lays out Oba.

* WWE Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca vs. Kendal Grey went to a Time Limit Draw

* WWE Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca defeated Kendal Grey

* Ricky Saints and MCMG defeated Lexis King, Josh Briggs & Trick Williams in the main event of the evening.