The first match has been confirmed for next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw.

During Monday’s show in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, it was announced that Penta will face Xavier Woods on the August 18 episode from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The bout stems from the August 4 Raw in Brooklyn, New York, where Penta faced Grayson Waller with Kofi Kingston and Woods at ringside. Following the match, a brawl broke out between Penta and Woods, leading to Penta stealing Woods’ oversized hat and hitting his Smooth Operator taunt while wearing it.

On this week’s show, Woods claimed the hat was worth $12,000 and accused Penta of making a mockery of it. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce then made the special “$12,000 Hat Match” official for next Monday night.

