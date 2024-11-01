TNA Wrestling kicked off their Halloween episode of TNA iMPACT on October 31 in classy fashion.

The 10/31 post-Bound For Glory 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program kicked off with a still shot of Chris Bey’s statement from X from earlier this week.

The statement gives the update that Bey provided on his condition after the scary neck injury he suffered at the post-Bound For Glory taping on October 27 in Detroit, MI., as a narrator spoke and promoted the GoFundMe campaign set up to support his medical costs.