– Announced for next week’s Raw is Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, as well as Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston. For a complete spoiler rundown for the 10/14 episode of WWE Raw, click here.
– Sheamus showed off his trademark back-welt photo on social media after another incredibly physical match, as he posted the following to his official X account after his instant classic “Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook” match against Pete Dunne on the October 7 episode of WWE Raw.
BUTCH IS DEAD. LONG LIVE PETE DUNNE. #Respect #Banger pic.twitter.com/AwDrjYuQQO
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) October 8, 2024
– House Of Protection’s “It’s Supposed To Hurt” music video for the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Hell In A Cell match premieres on WWE’s YouTube channel on Wednesday.
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2024