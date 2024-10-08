– Announced for next week’s Raw is Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, as well as Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston. For a complete spoiler rundown for the 10/14 episode of WWE Raw, click here.

– Sheamus showed off his trademark back-welt photo on social media after another incredibly physical match, as he posted the following to his official X account after his instant classic “Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook” match against Pete Dunne on the October 7 episode of WWE Raw.

– House Of Protection’s “It’s Supposed To Hurt” music video for the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Hell In A Cell match premieres on WWE’s YouTube channel on Wednesday.