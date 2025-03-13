“Say his name and he appears …”

TNA Wrestling had the cameras rolling behind-the-scenes leading up to, during and after the historic first TNA World Championship victory of mega-popular TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry.

This week, a special documentary chronicling the moment was released, as “TNA Immersed: Joe Hendry” touched down on the company’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday.

The official description for TNA Immersed: Joe Hendry reads as follows:

BEHIND THE SCENES of Joe Hendry’s HISTORIC World Title Victory | Immersed: Joe Hendry Go behind the scenes of Joe Hendry’s monumental victory over Nic Nemeth at Genesis 2025 in this documentary feature.

Watch the complete 23-plus minute TNA Immersed: Joe Hendry documentary via the YouTube player embedded below.