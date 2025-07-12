All Elite Wrestling and Amazon Prime Video have hooked up for a special offer for today’s highly-anticipated pay-per-view event at Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
AEW and Prime Video issued an announcement regarding a special Prime Video credit fans can earn by ordering the AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view through the Amazon-based platform.
The announcement reads as follows:
Get $10 Credit by purchasing All In: Texas PPV through Prime Video!
For a limited time, fans can score a $10 Prime Video credit when they purchase AEW’s All In: Texas PPV through Prime Video*
*Redeemable towards eligible content, offer available through 7/12/25, limited while supplies last. See offer terms and conditions at amazon.com/aewallin.
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW All In: Texas results coverage from Arlington, TX.
It's the biggest AEW pay-per-view of the year: #AEWAllInTexas, LIVE from Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX THIS SATURDAY!
For a limited time, fans can score an exclusive $10 Prime Video Credit when they purchase the #AEWAllInTexas PPV through Prime Video!https://t.co/FcpzgqZXT2 pic.twitter.com/BT0vEkv5iI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2025