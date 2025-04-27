The lineup for the second episode of WWE Raw to follow WrestleMania 41 continued to take shape this weekend.

On Sunday morning, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce released his usual weekend ‘breaking news video’ on X and Instagram with some key updates for the weekly two hour-plus red brand live prime time Monday night program.

Ahead of the April 28 episode of WWE Raw in Kansas City, MO., the shot-caller for the red brand announced that for one night only, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will step-in as the special Raw G.M. for the night.

Additionally, WWE Raw color-commentator Pat McAfee will address GUNTHER’s actions on last week’s show, Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez will take place, Becky Lynch will explain her attack of Lyra Valkyria, and Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman will be in the building.

