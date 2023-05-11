The AEW World Tag Team Titles will be on the line with a Special Guest Referee at Double Or Nothing.

AEW has announced that FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will defend their World Tag Team Titles against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at the upcoming Labor Day Weekend pay-per-view. Mark Briscoe will be the special Guest Referee.

Last week’s Dynamite saw Lethal, Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh to the Briscoe farm. Lethal ended up sending a message to FTR and challenging them to a title match at Double Or Nothing. FTR came to the ring on this week’s show to respond to the challenge to face Lethal and Jarrett, but first they wanted to invite their best friend out to apologize to him. Instead of Briscoe coming out, FTR were confronted by Lethal, Jarrett, Singh and Dutt, who demanded an answer from FTR. Harwood said he would accept, but only if Dutt admits they have been using Briscoe.

Dutt denied the accusation and said Briscoe was also their friend, as Briscoe came walking out to a big pop. Mark told everyone to relax as he spoke with his friend, AEW President Tony Khan, and received some good news – that he will be the Special Guest Referee for Lethal and Jarrett vs. FTR at Double Or Nothing. Briscoe then said there needs to be peace, so he brought out tequila and passed out cups for a toast, but Dutt misted the beverage into Harwood’s eyes. Briscoe looked to keep the peace but a blinded Harwood accidentally laid him out with a piledriver. The heel then quickly retreated as FTR checked on Briscoe and the match was confirmed.

The 2023 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated card, along with a related clip from Dynamite:

Pillars Four-Way for the AEW World Title

Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy vs. Sammy Guevara vs. MJF (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) (c)

Special Guest Referee: Mark Briscoe.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.