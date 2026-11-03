John Cena has confirmed another upcoming WWE appearance.

During the November 2 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the 17-time World Champion appeared before the Brooklyn crowd to reveal details surrounding the inaugural John Cena Classic.

The tournament is scheduled for Monday, December 14, at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. WWE will air two separate editions of Raw that day, with the regularly scheduled show taking place in Perth, Australia, while the Cena Classic will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Cena also announced Cody Rhodes as the first official participant in the tournament.

During the segment, Cena confirmed that he will appear at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 28, where he will continue revealing participants for the upcoming tournament.

The appearance adds another major event to Cena’s schedule as WWE builds toward the December tournament.

Cena is also advertised for the November 4 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, which will air on Wednesday night this week opposite AEW Blood & Guts.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2026 Results coverage.