A new match has been announced for this year’s AEW Grand Slam.

Ahead of the annual special event from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, the promotion announced a new women’s match for the show.

During the September 20 episode of AEW Rampage, Saraya challenged Jamie Hayter to a “Saraya’s Rules Match” for AEW Grand Slam.

Hayter, who made it clear she is only interested in beating Saraya’s ass regardless of what rule set the match is under, accepted the challenge.

It was not specified if the bout will take place as part of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam or AEW Collision: Grand Slam.

The challenge has been officially made! Saraya vs Jamie Hayter at #AEWGrandSlam, but Saraya makes the rules! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@Saraya | @jmehytr pic.twitter.com/y10VlGjmb9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2024