TNA Wrestling issued the following press release today:

Monsters Ball Match At BFG Sponsored By The Theatrical Release, The Eye Of The Salamander

Matt Cardona Battles PCO With Two Championships On The Line In One Of The Most Barbaric Matches In TNA History

One of the most infamous matches in TNA Wrestling history returns at Bound For Glory, airing live Saturday night, October 26th on pay-per-view. The extreme hardcore Monsters Ball match is set, originating from the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, with Matt Cardona challenging PCO – and both the Digital Media and International Wrestling Championships, currently held by PCO, are at stake.

This BFG Monsters Ball match is sponsored by the upcoming theatrical release, The Eye of the Salamander, TNA Wrestling confirmed.

A sci-fi thriller, The Eye of the Salamander will be released in select U.S. theatres in multiple markets starting November 1st. The Eye of the Salamander is a mind-bending adventure, a blend of comedy, sci-fi and suspense, directed by Pavel Nikolajev. This 81-minute cinematic journey follows Professor Hiscock, an unconventional hero, as he uncovers the dark secrets hidden within an ancient Aztec pyramid figurine. As he delves deeper into the mysteries of quantum teleportation, he must confront primal folklore fears and battle his sinister alter ego in the treacherous catacombs of an uncharted realm.

The cross-promotional sponsorship also will include social media elements, on-air broadcast mentions and on-site activations at BFG.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with TNA Wrestling and Bound For Glory in such a unique and exciting way,” said Pavel Nikolajev, director/writer of The Eye of the Salamander. “The TNA Wrestling fan base is some of the best in the world and to be sponsoring the Monsters Ball, which no doubt will be a brutal and engaging battle, is such an honor. Xolotl may be the monster in The Eye of the Salamander, but even he is scared to see what PCO and Matt Cardona will do in this match.”

This is Cardona’s first-ever Monsters Ball match and the fourth for PCO who has battled in the last three such matches in company history. PCO carries a perfect 3-0 record in Monsters Ball matches, with one-on-one wins over Kon and Jonah, and a victory at the 2023 Bound For Glory show over Steve Maclin, Rhino and Moose.

The BFG Monsters Ball match is the 59th in company history, dating back to late-2004 when Monty Brown scored the victory over Raven and Abyss, yet the Monsters Ball match ultimately was the signature match stipulation of Abyss, who appeared in 48 of the first 50 Monsters Ball matches in TNA history.

A Monsters Ball no disqualification match is one of the most barbaric, as all contenders are sequestered alone in a locked room without light, food or water for 24 hours before the match to induce extreme feelings of aggression. Weapons are, naturally, allowed, and encouraged.

The bad blood between Cardona and PCO stems from Cardona crashing the wedding of PCO and Steph De Lander. The BFG Monsters Ball match was confirmed by Director of Authority Santino Marella.

Tickets for Bound For Glory and the iMPACT! TV Taping show on Sunday, October 27, also at Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, are on-sale at Etix.com.

