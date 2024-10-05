The showdown between former Judgment Day members has a special sponsor.

Heading into tonight’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event, it has been learned that the Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO video game will be sponsoring the Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor match.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is scheduled to be released on PlayStation, Xbox and Steam on October 11, 2024.

Featured below are details on the sponsorship:

State Farm Arena, Outdoor Plaza (Gate 2) Atlanta, GA Free Outdoor / Ticket Required Indoors Giveaways: Lanyards, T-shirts 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta, GA 30303-2723

Outdoor Time: 4:30 – 10:00

Indoor Concourse Time: 4:30 – 6:00