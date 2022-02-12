Next Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT will have a special start time of 7pm ET/4pm PT instead of 10pm ET.

The schedule change is for one week only, and is due to coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend happenings on TNT later that night.

Below is the current line-up for next Friday’s Rampage:

* Jay White makes his AEW in-ring debut against Trent Beretta

* Face of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Stay tuned for more.

