The 2021 Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view will have a special start time of 10pm ET.

Bound For Glory will take place on Saturday, October 23 from Las Vegas.

As seen in the new BFG promo below, it was announced that the pay-per-view will begin two hours later than usual. Speculation is that the later start time is due to AEW Dynamite being moved to Saturday night that week due to the NHL Playoffs airing on TNT. With Dynamite starting at 8pm ET, fans will be able to switch over to Bound For Glory at 10pm.

Stay tuned for more on the Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

BREAKING: #BoundForGlory will begin at the special start time of 10pm ET/7pm PT on Saturday, October 23rd! pic.twitter.com/dBVcM0egjD — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.