The milestone 300th episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off in a big way on Wednesday night.

At the AEW Dynamite 300 show from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. on July 2, 2025, AEW veterans and opponents at the upcoming AEW ALL IN: Texas pay-per-view later this month, Hangman Page and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, kicked things off.

It was Hangman Page who came to the ring first, where he wasted no time in issuing a challenge to Moxley to make their world title tilt at AEW ALL IN: Texas a Texas Death Match.

This immediately brought out Mox, who came to the ring with Marina Shafir. Mox would go on to turn down Hangman’s request, before taking his verbal onslaught too far, leading to Hangman slapping the hell out of the AEW World Champion.

A brawl broke out between the two, and when Hangman began getting the better of things, he pulled out a fork and hesitated before using it. This cost him, as Wheeler Yuta hit the ring and stopped the assault from Hangman to Mox. Hangman ended up stabbing Yuta with the fork, only to be taken down by someone from behind.

The returning member of The Death Riders, Claudio Castagnoli, hit the ring from behind, tackling Hangman and shifting the momentum in the free-for-all impromptu brawl until some more familiar faces showed up at ringside.

The Opps ended up coming out and chasing off Moxley and company, leaving Shafir alone in the ring with Hangman. Hangman ended up jumping on the microphone again, where this time he successfully convinced Mox to agree to the Texas Death Match stipulation for their AEW ALL IN: Texas showdown.

Hangman then told Mox to watch, proving he is willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done later this month, as he blasted Shafir with his signature Buckshot Lariat finishing move.

AEW ALL IN: Texas is scheduled to take place on July 12, 2025 from Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/12 for live results coverage of the show.

