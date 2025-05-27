The card for WWE’s next premium live event continued to take shape on Monday night.

During this week’s live episode of WWE Raw on May 26, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch had a war of words on the microphone.

As the two spoke about their previously announced title tilt at WWE Money In The Bank 2025, they decided to add a special stipulation to the match.

Lynch told Valkyria if she doesn’t win and take her title from her at WWE Money In The Bank 2025, she will never challenge for it again as long as she holds it.

Additionally, if Lynch wins, Valkyria must raise Lynch’s hand in victory.

In addition to Valkyria-Lynch, scheduled for WWE Money In The Bank 2025 on June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. is John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & “Main Event” Jey Uso, as well as the men’s and women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches.

