AEW is coming home!

On Monday, All Elite Wrestling announced that the company will be returning to its’ headquarters at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida for a special AEW Dynamite: Homecoming Title Tuesday episode of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time program.

Additionally, a special Wednesday night episode of AEW Collision Homecoming will also take place the following night.

From AllEliteWrestling.com:

ALL ELITE WRESTLING: AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday Jacksonville! All Elite Wrestling is coming home for 2 huge nights! Dynamite: Title Tuesday on October 7th, and a special Wednesday Collision on October 8th! Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider. Early Access Premium Seating : 8/12

Presales Begin: 8/14

On Sale: 8/18