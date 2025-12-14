WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event was advertised to feature four matches.

It had five.

Well, sort of.

In addition to Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi, Bayley vs. Sol Ruca and AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater, the December 13 special WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show featuring John Cena’s WWE retirement match against Gunther featured a fifth match.

In a sense.

Prior to the Cena-Gunther headline bout, The Miz came to the ring and cut a promo, which led to R-Truth, aka Ron Cena, coming out, as well as Joe Hendry.

Featured below is a complete recap of the impromptu segment / “match”:

Now we head back to the ring. The Miz says it would have been awesome if the Last Time is Now Tour hadn’t pretended he didn’t exist. Miz has been a main character in Cena’s history. Instead, here we are focusing on the up-and-coming superstars. Meanwhile, the guy who beat John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania in the gear he’s wearing is right here. Miz demands respect. R-Truth, aka Ron Cena, runs down to a huge pop. R-Truth says Miz did something inappropriate with Nick Aldis’s balls. The Miz took someone’s opportunity, and that person is, Joe Hendry. Say his name, and he appears. Joe Hendry appears on the apron to a HUGE reaction. Miz is furious. The crowd loudly sings Hendry’s theme song. Miz goes after Hendry, but Hendry fights back and hits a fall-away slam. Hendry and R-Truth then pose in the ring. They then do John Cena’s “You Can’t See Me” taunt and give Miz the 10 Knuckle Shuffle. Hendry lifts Miz for a Standing Ovation. Hendry covers, and R-Truth counts the pin. R-Truth and Hendry pose in the ring.

