– WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker is featured in a special video released via the official Fanatics account on X promoting his upcoming appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC at the Javits Center from June 20 – June 22. For ticket information, visit FanaticsEvents.com.

Join the Undertaker (if you dare) this year at @fanaticsfest. Link in bio to purchase tickets 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/mdKsKoKrSx — Fanatics (@Fanatics) March 6, 2025

– WWE released a new teaser preview clip for this coming weekend’s episode of WWE LFG on A&E, which features Bubba Ray Dudley clashing with his WWE PC athlete Cutler James. The official description for the clip, which you can watch below, reads: “As Bubba Ray Dudley’s four PC Athletes strive to get on the same page, the WWE Hall of Famer rallies the troops by declaring them a “misfit family” that is similar to The Dudley Family, though the all-business Cutler James is not sold on the idea. Watch WWE LFG Sunday night at 8/7C on A&E on WWE Superstar Sunday.”

– The complete Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss match for the Raw Women’s Championship from WrestleMania 34 has been released in its’ entirety via the official WWE YouTube channel.