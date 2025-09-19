– NBC has confirmed that Grammy Award-winning artist, actor, and WWE crossover star Bad Bunny will return to host Saturday Night Live on October 8. The episode will also feature Doja Cat as the musical guest.

This marks Bunny’s second time hosting the long-running late-night series. He previously pulled double duty on the October 21, 2023 episode, serving as both host and musical guest. He has also made two other prior appearances strictly in the musical guest role.

Outside of his music and acting career, Bad Bunny has remained tied to WWE fans. His last appearance for the company came in May 2023, when he wrestled Damian Priest in a headline match at the Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico.

From NBC.com:

Bad Bunny will host SNL’s Season 51 premiere with Musical Guest Doja Cat Bad Bunny, who made his SNL debut with a double-duty turn in Season 49, will host for his second time. The Latin music superstar has made several cameos on the show before and since, including two hilarious sketches in the Season 50 finale, in which he appeared as Musical Guest. His work on SNL even earned him a role in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2. The three-time Grammy Award winner launches the world tour supporting his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS album this fall, following a highly successful residency in his native Puerto Rico.

– Rhea Ripley and Lola Vice snapped the following photo backstage at the WWE NXT show this past week, and shared it via their respective social media channels.

– Featured below is the cover art for the new book “Irresistible Force: The Life and Times of Gorilla Monsoon.”

– The WWE Raw Recap podcast hosts Sam Roberts and Megan Morant are joined by Big E. to break down the action scheduled for this Saturday’s historic WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event.

– Speaking of WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN on 9/20, WWE’s official YouTube channel released the “Road to WrestlePalooza” videos for the John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar and CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch co-main events.