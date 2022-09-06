Next week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will be a special one year anniversary episode.

New Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose took to Twitter this afternoon with a semi-nude photo, revealing that she will not be on tonight’s show but she will be back next week for the one year anniversary episode.

“My girls have it covered tonight, while I enjoy a well deserved vacation with my Titles. See you next week at the one year anniversary show!,” she wrote.

The weekly NXT show was officially re-branded as NXT 2.0 on September 14, 2021. The re-brand included a new direction, new look, new theme song, and more for the brand. Next week’s NXT episode will air on September 13 to mark the one year anniversary.

Rose defeated Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport at Worlds Collide on Sunday to unify the NXT Women’s Title with the NXT UK Women’s Title.

Toxic Attraction will be represented on tonight’s show as Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne take on RAW’s Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on next week’s NXT episode. Below is the full tweet and photo from Rose:

