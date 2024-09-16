Close your eyes.

Picture your favorite WWE Superstars as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles come to life.

Now open your eyes and look up and see if that is what you envisioned.

Pictured above are the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mashup action figures of Rey Mysterio (Raphael), Seth Rollins (Leonardo), Kofi Kingston (Michelangelo) and Xavier Woods (Donatello).

The following announcement was released to promote the new venture.