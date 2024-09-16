Close your eyes.
Picture your favorite WWE Superstars as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles come to life.
Now open your eyes and look up and see if that is what you envisioned.
Pictured above are the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mashup action figures of Rey Mysterio (Raphael), Seth Rollins (Leonardo), Kofi Kingston (Michelangelo) and Xavier Woods (Donatello).
The following announcement was released to promote the new venture.
Six new Superstar variants dressed as iconic characters enter the squared circle for a shell of a time
LOS ANGELES – September 16, 2024 – “WWE Champions,” the number one downloaded WWE game on mobile, is about to get a lot more bodacious as four new superstar variants will battle in the ring with iconic looks inspired by Mattel and Nickelodeon’s recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x WWE Elite mash-up figures.
Starting today, players will have the chance to unlock and play new versions of familiar WWE Superstars, but with new moves and appearances! Superstar characters include Rey Mysterio as Raphael, Seth Rollins as Leonardo, Kofi Kingston as Michelangelo, and Xavier Woods as Donatello.
“WWE and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are two of the most iconic brands in pop culture and this mashup is one we know our fans are going to absolutely love,” said Zoe Chen, General Manager for “WWE Champions” at Scopely. “It’s been great working with our partners at Paramount and Mattel to bring digital versions of these amazing Action Figures to ‘WWE Champions’ and create the ultimate fantasy matchups we’ve never seen in a WWE ring.”
Each new TMNT Superstar brings not only a unique appearance, but a few new moves to “WWE Champions,” the beloved and challenging puzzle RPG experience available on mobile and Web. All four characters can be acquired through loot rewards and playing through various modes and events now available in-game.
Moves include:
Ninja Diving Kick
Counter Wristlock Flip
Dodge Backfist
For more information on TMNT action figure-inspired characters as well as gameplay updates, check out this week’s “WWE Champions” blog post.