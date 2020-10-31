News broke yesterday that WWE Hall of Famer Sting had all of his merchandise pulled from the WWE shop website, with rumors flying around that the former WCW world champion’s deal with the company had come to an end.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Sting’s legend’s contract is most likely expired, and could have been so for at least six months. The merchandise situation is similar to what happened with Brock Lesnar earlier in the year, with all of the Beasts items being pulled once it surfaced that his latest contract was finished.

There’s also speculation as to whether AEW would be interested in using Sting in a one-off/special guest role similar to how they’ve used other wrestling legends like Greg Valentine, the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, and Eric Bischoff. No word on if AEW has contacted the Stinger at this time.

