WWE recently announced that the WWE championship matchup between Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley, which was originally scheduled for the Extreme Rules pay per view, will now be taking place on this Monday’s edition of Raw instead of the Raw tag team title contest.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, this is being done due to AEW defeating Raw in the key demographic ratings from last week and WWE hoped to respond by putting a major marquee matchup on television. It is noted that the Orton and Lashley match may still happen at the pay per view, meaning that fans may get a screwjob finish.

It should be noted that this was just speculation from Wrestling Observer Radio as there were no confirmed sources who shared this information with the publication.