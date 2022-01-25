There is new speculation on the direction of Alexa Bliss’ character after WWE filed to trademark “The Goddess” on January 19.

Bliss previously used “The Goddess” as her gimmick in WWE NXT and then on the main roster. She recently returned to WWE TV after being away for a few months, and is currently participating in therapy vignettes, but still using the darker character she began using when she aligned herself with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the summer of 2020.

This new trademark filing could indicate WWE has plans for Bliss to return to the “Goddess” character.

There is no word on if those Bliss vignettes will continue on tonight’s RAW, or if she will be a participant in the Women’s Royal Rumble next Saturday.

Below is the use description included with WWE’s USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing for “The Goddess” last week:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.