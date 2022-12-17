Uncle Howdy came to life on last night’s WWE SmackDown as the feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued.

Howdy remains a trending topic on social media today. There’s no word yet on who portrayed Howdy on SmackDown, but the main speculation is that this is Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed, but Dallas was expected to be involved in the Wyatt storyline going back a few months ago.

SmackDown featured un-seen footage from the week before when Knight entered a room to find Howdy waiting. The footage sent to the announcers showed Knight tied up with his mouth duct-taped, and wearing the green mask. The person filming poked at and taunted him. Knight then came to the ring and called Wyatt out, saying he’s a former WWE Champion and one of the biggest Superstars ever, but all he’s done since returning is dress like a damn circus freak, whine and cry with a victim complex, and say a bunch of nothing that never gets to the point. Knight then accused Wyatt of hitting him with cheap shots, and denying that it was him.

Knight went on and called Wyatt to the ring. Wyatt said he missed Chicago but he’s getting sick and tired of Knight, insisting he is not the one behind the recent attacks. Wyatt tried to enter the ring with an ultimatum for Knight, but he was attacked and beat down in the corner. Howdy then appeared on the big screen, taunting Knight and asking if he wants to see something really scary. Knight went back to stomping on Wyatt, who was now laughing. The screen went black and Howdy appeared at the entrance-way, in-person for the first time. Howdy stood there and laughed, then tipped his top hat towards the ring. Wyatt continued to laugh, while still down in the corner, looking back and forth between Howdy and Knight. A terrified Knight then left the ring and SmackDown went to commercial with Howdy laughing from the entrance-way.

There was some frustration among viewers on social media as many expected there to be a reveal last night, but it never came. Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules on October 8 and unless he and Knight wrestle on the final SmackDown of 2022 on December 30, it looks like he will not work a match until 2023. He has not wrestled since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 on April 11, 2021.

The Wyatt – Knight storyline will continue on next week’s taped SmackDown. You can click here for full spoilers to air next Friday, and you can click here for the non-spoiler match preview for next week.

Below are related clips from last night’s SmackDown:

