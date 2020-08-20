Speculation On Why Renee Young is Leaving The WWE

There’s speculation that Renee Young is leaving the WWE due to her recent issues with COVID-19. She was one of the people who tested positive for the coronavirus and had to quarantine over the summer. During this time, it was noted that she didn’t receive any calls from top WWE management to check on her condition at any point. A lot of people were very unhappy with how WWE handled the situation and felt unsafe during that time.
In Young’s situation, its very rare that WWE allows someone who is leaving the company to have time to say goodbye, but she has given her notice and they accepted. Its expected that she’ll have several job offers as soon as she becomes available and doesn’t need to worry about leaving. She’s also working on other projects including a new cookbook that should be releasing soon.
