– Sami Zayn hooks up with artist Abdulmalik (@97Abdulmalik) for a special poster for his match alongside CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event set for tomorrow night in Tampa, FL.

– Some are taking the camera settling on this art work of Cody Rhodes in the pre-SmackDown video announcement from Nick Aldis on social media as a sign that “The American Nightmare” could be returning on tonight’s show in Savannah, Georgia. Rhodes is rumored to return imminently whether it happens tonight or not.

– Speaking of Cody Rhodes, yesterday, May 22, 2025, marked nine years to the day that he was famously released from WWE.

– WWE shared the 31-minute “Road to Saturday Night’s Main Event” playlist for the “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at tomorrow night’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special on NBC and Peacock.