AEW star Mike Bailey has addressed past rumors of legitimate backstage tension between himself and MVP, explaining how the two turned the speculation into an ongoing joke.

Reports surfaced last year suggesting that Bailey and MVP were not on good terms behind the scenes. Rather than issue a traditional denial, the two began playing into the rumors during recorded interactions, frequently exchanging insults and telling each other to “f\*\*k you” whenever they crossed paths.

During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, Bailey recalled how the situation began and why they decided to have some fun with the online speculation.

“It started with a story that we both saw online and we’re both like, the f**k is this? Then, you know, decided, it’s the most ridiculous premise on earth, right? These two pro wrestlers who are battling in the ring, we literally, Kevin and I had a match with them at All In for the AEW world tag team championships, and he was like, ‘Oh, I’m hearing rumors that these two don’t like each other,’ and it’s like, what do you make of that?”

Bailey explained that the rumors had gained enough traction online that they felt compelled to respond, although they ultimately chose a comedic approach rather than directly addressing the speculation.

“But again, the story had just gotten a lot of traction because there are some circles online who, who revel in that kind of stuff and we’re like, well we should address it. We should do something about it, and the first video came out and it was perfect, it was exactly what it needed to be.”

The joke has continued well beyond their initial interaction, with Bailey revealing that the two still greet each other in the same fashion.

“It caught on and we still greet each other by saying f**k you.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bailey discussed AEW World Champion Will Ospreay and praised the intensity and commitment he brings to his performances inside the ring.

“There are absolutely no half measures with Will Ospreay. There is nothing that he does, not a single movement, not a decision that he hesitates on. Everything is 100%, and I mean, that gets him in trouble sometimes. You see him overcommit, make decisions a bit too fast, and that might be his one flaw.”

Bailey, who first faced Ospreay at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla in 2015, noted that the same qualities were evident more than a decade ago and have played a major role in Ospreay’s rise to the top of AEW.

“But I mean, watching him go is absolutely impressive. The commitment and force with which he moves forwards, and that’s something that the first time we wrestled, which was at PWG in 2015, I could feel about Will Ospreay, and it’s something that he has maintained to this day.”

Bailey concluded by crediting that approach for Ospreay’s success, referring to the reigning AEW World Champion as the best wrestler in the world.

“That has taken him to where he is now, which is AEW World Champion, the best wrestler in the world.”