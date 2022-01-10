Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that IMPACT star “Speedball” Mike Bailey will be competing at several events throughout 2022, which include his debut at this Saturday’s show in Chicago.

*BREAKING* Speedball MIKE BAILEY is coming to GCW and debuts THIS SATURDAY in CHICAGO! Sat 1/15 – Chicagohttps://t.co/zpbuIzLuoV Sat 2/5 – Dallashttps://t.co/A0INLA4JCo Fri 2/25 + 2/26 – Los Angeles

Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!

Bailey was victorious in his IMPACT debut at this past Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay per view in Texas.