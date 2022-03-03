New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that IMPACT star Speedball Mike Bailey will answer the open challenge of top NJPW superstar Jay White at the April 1st Lonestar Shootout event, which takes place from the Fairmount Hotel as a part of WrestleCon. Full details, including an updated look at the card, can be found below.

Jay White this week announced that he would be a part of Lonestar Shootout at Wrestlecon on April 1 in Dallas, bringing the U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge with him. Unlike recent mystery opponents though, there will be no mystery this time. Speedball Mike Bailey confronted White after the Switchblade attacked him on IMPACT, leading to this first time ever singles encounter, joining Chris Dickinson vs Tomohiro Ishii on what’s sure to be a stacked card!

UPDATED CARD FOR LONESTAR SHOOTOUT:

-Jay White versus Speedball Mike Bailey

-Tomohiro Ishii versus Chris Dickinson