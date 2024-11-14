“Speedball” Mike Bailey is no longer the TNA X-Division Champion, and he is also no longer a currently contracted member of the active TNA Wrestling talent roster.

Following his loss to The System’s Moose on last week’s taped episode of TNA iMPACT, a loss that resulted in him dropping the TNA X-Division Championship, we have learned that “Speedball” Mike Bailey’s TNA Wrestling contract expired back on November 1.

According to one source, Bailey is done with TNA Wrestling for the time being.

The highly-touted in-ring talent is still featured on some TNA-related promotional materials, however he was not present at the last TNA iMPACT television taping.

Bailey filed for his trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) earlier this month after finishing up his obligations with TNA Wrestling at the post-TNA Bound For Glory 2024 taping of TNA iMPACT in Detroit, Michigan.

It is widely believed that there will be interest from multiple pro wrestling promotions in the services of Bailey, who will likely receive offers from virtually everyone out there.

For what it is worth, “Speedball” Mike Bailey was backstage at AEW shows this summer, and years ago, had actually verbally agreed to a deal with WWE that ultimately never came to fruition. The belief is there will be many in AEW and WWE who push for each company to try and acquire his services.

We will keep you posted as additional details regarding the future of “Speedball” Mike Bailey continue to surface.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.

(H/T: Fightful Select)