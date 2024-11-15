Details regarding the future plans of “Speedball” Mike Bailey have surfaced.

As noted earlier today, “Speedball” Mike Bailey is done with TNA Wrestling, as his contract with the promotion expired back on November 1, 2024.

Bailey finished up business with TNA at the post-Bound For Glory taping of iMPACT in Detroit, Michigan a couple of weeks ago, and reportedly “said his goodbyes” while backstage at Wayne State Fieldhouse University.

We noted earlier today that Bailey is expected to receive interest from WWE, AEW and other promotions, however it appears he has already decided where his future will be.

In his immediate future, Bailey will be in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at WrestleCade, which ironically enough is where TNA will hold their next pay-per-view event, TNA Turning Point 2024.

According to one source, Bailey’s long-term future will likely see him ultimately sign with All Elite Wrestling and join the deep-talent roster of incredible international workers.

It was pointed out by an additional source that if Bailey were to be heading to WWE or WWE NXT, there would have been no real reason to rush him out of storylines, as seen on last week’s TNA iMPACT, where he dropped the TNA X-Division Championship to Moose and was attacked by longtime Speedball Mountain partner Trent Seven.

