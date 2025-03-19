Ahead of his AEW International Championship Eliminator four-way bout tonight on AEW Dynamite on Omaha, NE., new AEW signee and former TNA Wrestling star “Speedball” Mike Bailey spoke with Bleacher Report for an interview.

During the discussion, “Speedball” Mike Bailey spoke about jumping-ship from TNA to AEW, noting it was “time to make it to the big leagues.”

“I think my biggest accomplishment in pro wrestling, and in life to be honest, is making every single year better than the last,” Bailey said. “It was time for me to step up and make it to the big leagues, and AEW is where the best wrestle, and in my opinion, it’s where I belong.”

Bailey also spoke about his interest in competing for NJPW and CMLL as a representative of AEW.

“Obviously, right now, AEW is my focus. It’s where I want to be, it’s where I want to wrestle, but wrestling for New Japan and CMLL and going to those places to represent AEW would be a huge honor.”