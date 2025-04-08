“Speedball” Mike Bailey is having a blast since becoming “#AllElite.”

Following his match of the year candidate in his AEW International Championship triple-threat match against Kenny Omega and Ricochet at AEW Dynasty 2025 this past Sunday night, the former longtime TNA Wrestling veteran shared a video blog with footage from the event on his official YouTube channel.

In the video, Bailey re-watches highlights from his first few appearances in AEW, including the aforementioned triple-threat title tilt from April 6, which featured an excellent spot where Ricochet is talking trash on commentary during the match, only for a foot to appear out of nowhere and knock him silly.

“It’s very satisfying [to kick Ricochet in the face],” Bailey said. “Every time I watch it, I feel happy. I feel satisfied. Like, it’s very satisfying. You know what I mean?”

Bailey continued, “Like, Ricochet just puts on the headset, and then you hear him talk on commentary, and it’s like … hmmm.”

Watch “Speedball” Mike Bailey’s AEW Dynasty vlog via the YouTube player embedded below.