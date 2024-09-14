A title change took place early into the evening at the 18th annual Victory Road special event from TNA Wrestling on Friday night, September 13.
In the second main card bout of the pay-per-view portion of the event on 9/13 in San Antonio, TX., “Speedball” Mike Bailey recaptured the TNA X-Division Championship.
Bailey defeated Zachary Wentz to begin his third reign with the X-Division title after hitting a Flamingo Driver for the win in an instant classic.
