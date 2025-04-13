Where did “Speedball” Mike Bailey get his nickname from?

Let’s find out!

The AEW star and former longtime TNA Wrestling performer appeared as a guest on the latest installment of the “Hey! (EW)” digital series, during which he revealed the origins of his nickname.

“So the man who gave me the nickname was Michael Lacor Ryan,” he stated. “He has passed away. I don’t know if it’s from drug use or other reasons, but he was a writer. He wrote a lot about Montreal wrestling when I started wrestling, so he did a lot for the scene, and he gave me the nickname, and I kind of took it and ran.”

Bailey continued, “But also, from the IWS, which is the biggest independent promotion in Montreal, the promoter, who you may or may not know, is called PCP Crazy Manny and he was a big fan of the nickname. But I love the nickname, and again, it’s not Speedball after the drug combo, which is like a silly place to go immediately, right?”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)