Speedball Mike Bailey continues to stir the pot in All Elite Wrestling.

On the May 17th AEW Collision: Beach Break special, Bailey scored a notable victory in singles competition, defeating Blake Christian. But the real drama came after the match, when Bailey issued a bold challenge to none other than Kazuchika Okada. Okada didn’t take kindly to the callout—responding with an insult before Bailey was blindsided by RUSH and Dralístico.

In a recent vlog update, Bailey looked back on the chaos of Collision and the growing list of adversaries he’s racked up since stepping into AEW.

“Here’s the situation—I have no idea what’s coming next,” Bailey admitted. “It could be Okada. It could be RUSH. Maybe even both RUSH and Dralístico. I’ve still got my eyes on Ricochet, but he’s scheduled to face Mark Briscoe at Double or Nothing. Honestly, it’s wild how many enemies I’ve managed to make in AEW in such a short amount of time.”

Bailey went on to list several names who’ve taken issue with him in recent weeks.

“Okada, RUSH, Don Callis—I’m definitely not on his Christmas card list,” he said. “He tried to recruit me into the Don Callis Family… I won’t say what I really think of that, but let’s just say I told him to f**k off, in French no less. Safe to say we’re not exactly best friends.”

The Young Bucks, he noted, also seem to have a problem with him, and he speculated that Blake Christian probably wasn’t thrilled about losing to him either.

Still, Bailey is choosing to focus on the positives.

“Yes, I’ve made a lot of enemies—but I’ve made even more friends along the way. So it’s all been worth it.”

