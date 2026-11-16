Mike Bailey remains determined to capture singles championship gold in AEW, and “Speedball” believes that goal is getting closer.

Despite challenging for several singles championships since joining All Elite Wrestling, Bailey has yet to capture an individual title in the promotion. His latest opportunity came on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where he challenged Tommaso Ciampa for the AEW National Championship but ultimately came up short.

Speaking in his latest vlog, Bailey reflected on a busy week that included AEW Full Gear 2026 and expressed confidence about his continued pursuit of championship success.

“What an absolutely incredible, long, and arduous week,” Bailey said. “A lot has happened. Lots of travel. Lots of excitement, and I am reaching and moving forward, ever closer to my goal of singles gold in AEW.”

With the annual AEW Continental Classic tournament set to kick off next week in Denver, Colorado, Bailey made it clear that his motivation is at an all-time high heading into one of the company’s biggest tournaments of the year.

“After a fantastic Full Gear, I am excited. I am pumped. I am motivated, and that’s perfect because next week we’re in Denver for the start of the most exciting season of the year. The Continental Classic.”