– As noted, AEW aired a vignette promoting the arrival of former multiple-time TNA X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey during Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision. After the show, Bailey surfaced on social media with a statement about his journey to All Elite Wrestling.

“I have been blessed for my whole career with unlimited support from all over the world,” he wrote. “I can’t thank you all enough. My biggest accomplishment in life has been making every year my best year yet, and I am extremely excited to keep that going in AEW!”

– Also during AEW Collision on February 22, a backstage segment aired where The Outrunners were informed by The Hurt Syndicate that if they defeat The Murder Machines next week on AEW Collision, they will earn a shot at the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

The Outrunners are calling their shot against The Hurt Syndicate for an AEW World Tag Team Championship opportunity! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & Max@TruthMagnum | @TurboFloyd_ | @The305MVP | @FightBobby | @SheltyB803 pic.twitter.com/M2VmWbirS1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2025

– Speaking of The Outrunners, the Omaha Hockey X account shared the following video of the duo taking part in the Omaha Men’s Basketball Trash Can Celebration.

It started with @KyanBrown on Dec. 21, 2024. He tagged in @CoachJosh30 and @BrandtDanals. Tonight, The Outrunners took it to the next level ⬆️ We present the Feb. 22, 2025 Omaha Men's Basketball Trash Can Celebration with @TruthMagnum and @turbofloyd_ 🎥@omavs x @AEW pic.twitter.com/sW7Kmgqqr6 — Omaha Men’s Basketball (@OmahaMBB) February 23, 2025

– Former WWE Attitude Era star Scotty 2 Hotty appeared as a guest on the latest installment of AEW’s digital series, “Hey! (Ew)” with RJ City.