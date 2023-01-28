IMPACT star and former X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey recently joined the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview, which will be released in full at some point next week.

Fightful Select has released notes from that interview that include his thoughts on Josh Alexander, PWG, Kenny King, his five-year ban from the United States, and more. Check it out below.

-Bailey says he was flattered to be included on the “top wrestlers you never heard of list,” but jokes about being more anxious of appearing on a “top wrestlers you have actually heard of,” list.The reason he wasn’t on that list was due to the five-year ban he had from the United States.

-Bailey says he would have worked in the U.S. much sooner had it not been for the ban, but he’s happy for the path his career took. He adds that a lot of talent from the 2016 PWG era are now top names at either WWE or AEW.

-Regarding match psychology, Bailey believes that he would be a different wrestler competing in Japan, and a different wrestler competing in Mexico.

-Says he was a huge fan of Amazing Red and AJ Styles growing up. When asked about best wrestlers from Canada Bailey names Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Bret Hart.

-Says Josh Alexander is one of the biggest reasons why he joined IMPACT Wrestling.

-“Speedball” said Kenny King was the one who came up with the Pit Fight idea.

-Bailey ays if he would have signed with a promotion for a lot of money and they wanted him to “literally be a clown who farts around and how he moves is with his farts, he would still be good at pro wrestling.”