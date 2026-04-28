‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey released his latest video blog on his official YouTube channel.

In the video, which you can watch in its’ entirety via the YouTube player embedded below, the pro wrestling star spoke about his favorite match thus far in AEW, a potential heel turn and his different ring gear.

Featured below are some of the highlights, as well as a complete video archive.

On his favorite match thus far in AEW: “Oh, that is very difficult because I always feel like my latest match… is my best match. I have a lot of affection for the first JetSpeed match, the first official one, JetSpeed versus the Young Bucks, because that really is the match that created JetSpeed and got us going as we are now. But I’ve had so many fun ones. I think that the Dynasty 3-way, really kicked off my AEW tenure with a bang, and it was exactly what I needed. So that one really stands out as special to me. But I really do think that the most important thing is that the best is yet to come, and I’m going to be in AEW for a long time, and there are so many good matches that are going to happen.”

On a potential heel turn: “I don’t feel- so while I do feel like in AEW my role right now is just fucking pure babyface, right? I do think I work very well as a heel. If you’ve seen any of my work in independent wrestling, I’m a heel half the time. I do great. I would love to- though I don’t necessarily believe that there is necessarily a binary right now in All Elite Wrestling between, you know, face and heel. You kind of, there’s a lot more nuance than that.”

On his ring gear: “My favorite set of gear that I have ever worn, which is a shame because I haven’t worn it that much, but might be the split fire and ice gear that I wore… against Vikingo for Bound for Glory in Detroit, and I wore half of it at the CMLL Grand Prix, but it’s so incredibly cool, and I haven’t worn it yet in AEW, because I’m waiting for the right moment to get something like it made, which hasn’t come yet, but there will be, and I would like to recreate something just like that year, not the same, but just as, you know, over the top, cool, and ridiculous.”