“Speedball” Mike Bailey only wants to be the TNA X-Division Champion if he’s the best active talent in the division.

The reigning title-holder announced ahead of this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT that he will be putting his title on-the-line in his Ultimate X qualifying match for TNA Emergence 2024.

On the August 8, 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS and TNA+ program, if Bailey loses in his Ultimate X qualifying bout against Trent Seven and Jake Something, he will vacate his TNA X-Division Championship.

As noted, the Ultimate X match will return at the upcoming TNA Emergence 2024 show on August 30.