El Hijo Del Vikingo will be working the biggest TNA Wrestling show of 2024.

That much we already know.

But he’s not wrestling any old opponent at the show.

During the October 17 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Leon Slater in what was dubbed an “instant classic” by TNA commentator Tom Hannifan, to retain his TNA X-Division Championship.

While celebrating the win in the ring, a video package aired to announce El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey for the X-Division Championship at TNA Bound For Glory 2024.

The announcement drew audible gasps from the crowd inside Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN.

Make sure to join us here on October 26 for complete TNA Bound For Glory 2024 results from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.